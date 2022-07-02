Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.93 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

