Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $60.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

