Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.70.

Shares of CHTR opened at $480.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

