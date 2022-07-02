Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

