Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of DISH Network worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $18.37 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

