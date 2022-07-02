Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $18.61 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

