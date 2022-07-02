Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 33,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $93,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

