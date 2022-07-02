Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 349,300 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 504.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

