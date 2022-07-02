Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SITE Centers by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

