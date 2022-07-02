Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 90,900 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 88,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of BCE by 109.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

