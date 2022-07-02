Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 44.4% in June

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 19,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

