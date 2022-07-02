Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 440,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 584,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,000. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

