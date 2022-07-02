Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 156.1% in June

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the May 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Vonovia has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.41%.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

