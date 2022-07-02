Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,636,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

