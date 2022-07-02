Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 9.8% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $60,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.