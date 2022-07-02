Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $265,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 264,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

