Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $346,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.