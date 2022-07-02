Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 141 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

