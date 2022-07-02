Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

