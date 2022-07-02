Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 417,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.97 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.