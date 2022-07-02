Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

