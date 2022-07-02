Wallington Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Black Knight by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. Wedbush lifted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

