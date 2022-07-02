Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

