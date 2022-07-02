Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Down 8.3%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 6,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 623,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

WEBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Weber’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Weber by 1,621.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Weber by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weber by 174.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weber by 16.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weber by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

