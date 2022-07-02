Wedbush Begins Coverage on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
SOUN opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05.
