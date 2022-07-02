Wedbush Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$13.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE:WEED opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$3.52 and a 12 month high of C$29.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.