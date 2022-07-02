Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
EAD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,614. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.