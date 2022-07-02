Wells Fargo & Company Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $66.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

