Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Decreased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

