Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,734. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

