Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $13,094,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $697,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 16,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

