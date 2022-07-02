Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAI opened at $12.20 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

