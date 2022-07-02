Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

WINC stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.