Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,250 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $71.06 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.