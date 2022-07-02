Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 958.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 0.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

