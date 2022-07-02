Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

About Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY)

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

