Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

