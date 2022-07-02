William Blair Upgrades ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Outperform

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SSTI opened at $27.33 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $128,550.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,930 shares of company stock valued at $301,246 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ShotSpotter by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

