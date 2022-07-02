Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $374.11

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.11 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 337 ($4.13). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.26), with a volume of 232,274 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.13. The company has a market cap of £423.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wincanton’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

