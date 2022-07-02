WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.55

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and traded as low as $38.62. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 172,847 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

