WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $295,626.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

