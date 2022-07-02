Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Lifted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 1.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

