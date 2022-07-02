Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and approximately $156.30 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,246.24 or 1.00029488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00041896 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 260,989 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

