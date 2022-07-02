W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NYSE WTI opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $616.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 160,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 227,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 146,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
