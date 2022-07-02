XMax (XMX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $750,323.00

XMax (XMX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $566,404.58 and approximately $750,323.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMax has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,215,351,682 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

