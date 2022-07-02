Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,947 shares of company stock worth $278,436. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Yext by 5,377.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 153,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Yext by 59.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.