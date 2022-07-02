Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $78.42 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

