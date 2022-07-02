yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Market Cap Tops $18.31 Million

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.76 or 0.99903445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00042215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00223015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00242462 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00116859 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00073400 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004623 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Profile

yieldfarming.insure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

