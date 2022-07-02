Zel (ZEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00281136 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00079523 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

