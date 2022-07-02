Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Shares Up 11.4%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is also involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

